Editor: Apparently our city’s leaders and many of our citizens have lost what used to be pride in our city. Just look around your neighborhood. Abandoned vehicles litter front, side and back yards on nearly every street in town. If city code enforcement can’t handle the workload then we need to hire more people to enforce codes. Council also needs to tighten up those codes. Even if a property owner is cited they seem to be able to ignore a citation for months or all together without fear. How about an ordinance that says that if you do not clean up the mess in 30 days you get a $1,000 fine. And that fine would be increased by $1,000 every 30 days until the junk is removed. Something also needs to be done about property owners allowing jungles of weeds growing on their land. I know this is a hard one to legislate but something needs to be done. I think that we can cite a property owner for creating a fire hazard. In a few weeks all those green weeds will turn brown and there will be a real danger of fire. A number of years ago I did complain about a neighbor’s yard and code enforcement said they could do nothing but they sent out a fire inspector and he told the owner that he could be cited as a fire hazard. Problem solved. And while I am venting, I saw the other day that the parking lot at the Aquatic Center has been torn up. Is new pavement at the Aquatic Center really a priority? With streets and water lines all over down deteriorating and dangerous we are spending a lot of cash repaving a parking lot?
Jim Rosensweet
