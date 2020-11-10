Editor: Mr. Scarmardo needs to realize that I am one of those “Commies” that he referred to in Sunday’s News-Herald (“Some locals disgusted while others celebrate,” Page 1).
You and your friends are tearing this country apart. We can have different opinions without the name calling and baseless accusations. It is those differences that have made this country the great democracy that it is today. You and yours believe that the vote was stolen by rigged voting machines, etc., etc. Then please explain to me why not one Republican Secretary of State and not one Republican Governor agrees with that. How come our Arizona Republican Secretary of State vigorously defended her department’s handling of the election.
I hope that you and those like you will cool down the rhetoric before someone tries to get even with an automatic weapon. I survived four years of Trump.
I bet you’ll survive four years of Joe Biden. Relax, and enjoy our beautiful lake and magnificent country. Maybe if you traveled around and visited our national parks you’d feel a little better about the state of our union.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
