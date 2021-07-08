Editor: The letter submitted by Fred Barber concerning California Governor Newsom is only partially true and does not tell the whole story. I guess his partial truth is better than the “truths” coming from former President Trump. Newsom did ban in-home religious services and studies. It was during the height of the covid pandemic and gatherings of all kinds were being banned throughout the country. New York state did much the same thing. Some churches, choosing to risk the health of their congregations, sued to be allowed to hold services and classes. After going through lower courts the petition was sent to the Supreme Court and assigned to that radical leftest, Justice Elena Kagan. She could have allowed the ban to stand but chose to have it heard by the court. The court ruled that while the state had banned certain public gatherings, it excluded others but not churches and that that was discriminatory. So, Mr. Barber, you are partially right. But you forgot to mention that a liberal Supreme Court Justice sided with the churches. You stand corrected. Bet that gets your goat!
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
