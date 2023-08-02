Editor: I just got back from visiting one son living in the Louisville area and another living near Chicago.
I had a wonderful time with my sons and grandkids. It was so nice to see homes without cars, trucks, construction equipment, boats, RVs, derelict vehicles, weeds, etc., etc., etc. in front, side and back yards.
True, both live in communities with strong home owner associations but there was also obvious pride of ownership. Havasu is missing that.
We have become a city of storage units and junk piling up in front of homes on almost every street. Havasu’s government is reactive rather than proactive. In fact, successive City Councils have made matters worse by loosening ordinances governing what can and cannot be parked in driveways, side and front yards. Because it is difficult to enforce tough ordinances, Councils have thrown in the towel and just decided that it is easier to allow matters to get worse.
I know it is hard to legislate what is one man’s junk and another’s treasures but we must do something. Our city is becoming uglier by the day. Businesses erect banners and signs on city property...curbs and sidewalks and in the state highway right of way. Acting now will be difficult but our elected officials need to take a stand to clean up our city. Please people, do something.
Planning commission in the most part does their job, although it is stacked with the realtor and builders who are all friends and make most of their decisions behind close doors but not sure how to change that. Code enforcement has always been lacking because it has never been a priority of the council. Those of you who want that changed need to show up at the meetings and voice your concerns. Bring them pictures and force them to make it a priority.
Let’s add to the list the weekly grocery store ads delivered by TNH that are piling up at the bottom of people’s driveway and blowing around the neighborhood. I wish TNH had their delivery people pick up the old papers and stop delivering them to the homes. I personally deposit mine directly into the recycling the day of delivery, such a waste of paper…
How bout it Mr Macke clean up the papers nobody wants…
Just call them and they'll stop delivering them to your house. You can have your neighbors call too. We did it on our street and we have less trash blowing around now.
Thanks for the info
[thumbup]
I still think the delivery person should have the common sense to stop delivering to homes that have them laying around. But maybe that’s expecting to much…
I think that it is our expectations that keep pissing us off...
A good insight as to what is happening in LHC. Building codes are ignored for whatever reason, an overabundance of storage units is our city brand, filthy streets. an inept planning commission, a dead mall, and residential properties in disarray throughout the city borders![sad]
I hear there’s a lot residential space and properties opening up in San Francisco, STFD! Might think about that and you’ll have a lot in common with the folks who still live there. [thumbup][whistling][rolleyes][smile][wink] Deaton
