Editor: Your editorial of Wednesday wondered why the Mohave County Board of Supervisors doesn’t spend the federal stimulus money for the greater good of all Mohave County residents. That’s easy. They are only concerned with lining their pockets with votes for the next election. I loved Supervisor Gould’s suggestion that the county just write a check to all the residents in his district. Not that he is trying to buy votes. Come on folks. Get serious. How about a decent workplace for the sheriff’s deputies? A stable water system for Horizon 6, although that one bothers me too. Would be nice if the folks living there would be willing to chip in some money too. But they do need water and fire fighting capabilities so I guess I would go for the County helping out. Maybe a new County Park north of town. How about the City and the County working on that together. The County does very little for the one third of the residents who live in Havasu and pay more that their fair share to the County. Many years ago Mayor Dick Hileman led a push to get out of Mohave County and form one of our own. I opposed it then. I was wrong. Dick, if you read this, I apologize. You were right. Care to try again?
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.