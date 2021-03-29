Editor: I guess I am getting old, but to my friends in the media, could you please explain the following words and phrases you constantly use.
“Gas Lighting.” Several neighborhoods in Havasu used to have gas lights along the streets. So are you referring to decorative lighting?
“Sea Change.” Are you referring to where the Atlantic meets the Pacific at the tip of South America?
“Game Changer.” Is this a Pic 6 with 3 seconds remaining in the 4th quarter? A Grand Slam in the bottom of the ninth?
“Herd Immunity.” Allowing cows to get away with some crime?
“Raising or Lowering your Taxes.” So you news folks don’t pay taxes? Shouldn’t it be “our taxes?”
“No Brainer.” This should be used only when reporting on something a politican said.
“Hashtag.” I thought that was a side with my eggs at Denny’s.
“Alleged.” If you are arrested and charged with a crime isn’t it a bit more than alleged?
There are a plethora of others. (Now there’s a word I don’t get to use much). Maybe your readers would like to add their favorites.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
"Alternative facts."
Ya, that's my favorite. I'll never forget Kellyanne making the declaration during a news interview. My jaw dropped. "Really?", I thought. "Alternate facts?" What is alternative to facts? Lies?
