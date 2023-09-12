Editor: To all of my MAGA leaning, letters-to-the-editor fans out there, please help me make sure I understand who we Democrats are.
In reading your letters I gather that we are all commie conspirators who hate America and will go to any length to destroy her. Most, if not all of us are corrupt, election fixers who bring dead people to the polls on election day. We hate White people and fund the invasion of our southern border. Am I on the right track? While you, the freedom-loving true Americans have a lily white and pure leader who will one day sit at the right hand of God.
Jim
You pretty much summed up the New Democrat party you love so much. The people you’ve elected continue to control this country by fear and race.
Your political party continues to push more government and less “we the people”
Your political party continues an attack utilizing government agencies, not only on a past president but parents, small businesses and those that choose not to abide by the Democrat tyranny going on in this country!
Jim did you hear the virus is back?
“Jim Rosensweet: Democrat identity” = Clown shoes, clown nose, polka dots pants, joke squirting flower, bald head, white face paint, exaggerated eyebrows, all packed tightly together in a Clown Car driving around the center ring of a three ring circus! Yo, Jim did you notice the 4.0% INFLATION rate this month and $7,000.00 per year it takes just stay even, no, I thought not. [thumbdown][censored][thumbdown][ohmy][sad][angry] Deaton
Nice Jim, not sure how anyone can claim to be conservative yet support someone found guilty of sexual assault, is under indictments for over 90 felonies, cheated on his wife when she was home with a new baby, ran the national debt up significantly and only true tax cuts were for the wealthy and worse of all sat back an cheered on the attack on the capitol while doing absolutely nothing to stop it.
Fred still parroting the demorats talking points. Just about everything you said about Trump is false but lets face it in your eyes Donald Trump is the worst person on earth. He has had his faults but the one thing he did was show the country how corrupt our government is. Biden on the other hand has been protected by the FBI and DOJ not to mention the fake news press. Biden has been a corrupt politician his whole pathetic life sucking off the public teet. He is and has always been a racist pig and that will never change. You can put lipstick on a pig but you still have the pig. As it stands today we are diffidently on different sides in this crappy political nightmare. Your party is trying it's darn-est to make this a one party nation, Pigloci just announced that she is seeking re-election. and made a statement to the press that her only reason is to try and keep Trump from the WH. She also stated that if Trumps gets back in he'll put an end to the war in Ukraine and take us back out of NATO. And that's a bad thing. What a wicked witch she is. Her mantra is party before country.
“found guilty of sexual assault” hummm, aren’t persons “found guilty” of sexual assault usually incarcerated in a State Prison? Did DJT get a “deal” from a Soros back District Attorney? Heck, I thought he was running for President? [thumbup][tongue][tongue_smile][wink] Deaton
Jim - First and foremost, we are all Americans. The difference in which political party we support should not lead to violence and hatred. We’re Americans first, above all political parties.
Yes Jim we are Americans but sadly there has been a major rift between people. Many of the things you mentioned that the left was guilty of are true. Now as far as having a Lilly white and pure leader we knew from the beginning that Trump was not without flaws. What he did do was show us what a corrupt swamp in DC looks like and it's not pretty. Your party started a war with all their attacks on anyone who supported Donald Trump. Your party has weaponized the FBI and DOJ. Now they are increasing the number of IRS agents to target the middle class. As of yesterday since McCarthy announced that the republicans are starting impeachment proceedings of Biden your party is coming unglued and crying foul. Just what did you think was going to happen. Now I just read in the news that Pigloci stated that she is only running for re election to try and stop Trump. She said that if he gets back into office he'll end the war in Ukraine and take our country back out of NATO. And these are bad things. What a vicious wicked witch, talk about party before the good of the country. Your party is so hell bent on turning this country into a one party nation and they show it everyday. Why do you think we have this open border crises well it's all be design as these invaders will be given citizenship along with their demorat voter registration card. As I said earlier the demorats started this war and we on the right are set to fight for our nation without a one party rule.
You can’t really believe that mouth full of BS, can you?
Pull your head out!
