Editor: I just read that the City is considering raising the bed tax. I have been suggesting that for years but not for the use stated in Sunday’s paper.
First off, I support more tourism here. Both summer and winter. I would bet that the majority of jobs here are affected in one way or another by our visitors. But by increasing tourism we run into a few problems. First off, where are they going to stay?
As a retired Lake Havasu City Realtor of 40 years I was always against daily rentals in residential areas. Not a popular view in the real estate community. Residental areas should only allow rentals for a minimun of 30 days at a time.
Secondly, additional tourism requires more police and fire protection. More use of our water and sewer systems. More wear and tear on our already poorly maintained roadways. More use of our medical facilities., etc. We have one of the lowest bed tax rates in the state. Raise the bed tax up at least two percentage points and use that money to better maintain our infrastructure and pay our city workers.
Clamp down or eliminate daily rentals in R-1 areas. And encourage the construction of new hotels and motels, thus creating jobs. That should be the use of more of the bed tax monies.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.