Editor: So now we have a Council member wanting to have our city become a “Constitutional Sanctuary City”..whatever that is. Apparently she has not thought this out very thoroughly.
What would happen if we elected a left leaning City Council who then decided not to enforce laws passed by a right leaning, Republican Congress! Oops! This is not the way a Constitutional Republic is supposed to work, and has worked for well over 200 years. You have ways to change laws and lawmakers you don’t agree with. Vote ‘em out. Recall. Referendum. Take them to court.
I haven’t liked a lot that has gone on for the past four years but I have not called for overthrowing the duly elected government. I’m not in love with wearing a mask but I choose to do so. I don’t want to get infected and I would feel horrible if I found out that I infected someone else. I also don’t like paying taxes, but I do. Don’t love wearing a seatbelt, but I do. Don’t like having to renew my drivers license every few years, but I do. I would rather drive 90 MPH on the highway, but I keep to the speed limit (mostly).
There are many more things that I would rather not do but since they protect me and you, I do them. That is what you do when you are a good citizen. And a good citizen is a patriot. We support and honor our military and first responders. We obey the laws, even the ones we don’t like. And we work, within the system, to make changes to laws and lawgivers we don’t like. Don’t overthrow the system. You may not like what the results.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
