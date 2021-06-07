Editor: Gov. Ducey’s new flat tax plan is just another try at the long ago discredited Reagan era “Trickle Down Theory”. The theory goes if you reduce taxes on the rich, they will spend it creating more jobs for the middle class and poor. So someone make several hundred thousand a year comes home from work and announces to the family that “the State has cut our taxes. Now we can afford that new washing machine.” I don’t think so. Those folks will just put that extra money, where folks with a lot more money that I have, where folks with a lot of money put their extra cash. The tiny bit extra I will get will hardly but me a fast food combo meal. The governor says that it will encourage new job creation. I doubt it. Want to get new companies to move here? Put more money into education. Companies look at our near last place status in education as compared to all other states and their employees don’t want to move here. Lowering taxes on the wealthy will have one positive effect. More donations for Gov. Ducey’s next campaign and to the Republican Party.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
Well said, Jim. Now you will have to suffer the insults and attacks of the usual suspects.
