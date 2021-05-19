Editor: To Mr. Warner and all those who believe that the 2020 election in Maricopa County really went to Donald Trump: This “recount / audit” will not end well. If they announce that they have found thousands of ballots for Trump and that he actually won, what will you do? Storm the Capitol? But if they find no problems with the election, what will you do? Storm the Capitol? Either way there is no good ending for this. And a question.
The company doing the audit has never done anything like this before and it took a court order to make them release some of the details on how they are doing it.
And who is paying for the recount? We citizens kicked in $150,000 but money is being raised in secret to fund the count. If you are one of the ones who donated , wouldn't you like to know where your money is going? Mr. Warner, I sure wish you would take some of that energy and letter writing ability and use it for something positive. Wish I had more of both! And the good news is, the Diamondbacks have finally started winning.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
CLOWN SHOW AUDIT UPDATE
The bat-crap nuts Arizona Senate President Karen Fann whined yesterday about how the Maricopa County Supervisors called her and the rest of the idiots involved in the clown show audit out for making our state the laughingstock of the world. The supervisors refused to attend a dog-and-pony show on Tuesday.
Fann, lying through her teeth, said, “This is not personal, never should be personal. I'm so disappointed and saddened that the Board of Supervisors yesterday, some of the hurtful comments that were made, which is sad. These guys have been my friends for, some of them, 20 years. This is not personal. This is about our jobs as elected officials, it is our jobs that we have to answer to our constituents, to the voters, to the taxpayers. There was something that was said that was very hurtful about how the Senate is wasting taxpayer money on this. First of all, I don't think that there is ever any waste of money if we are ensuring that our elections are good, our police forces are good, departments are being run efficiently. That's part of government. This is what accountability is all about."
So called auditors, led the private firm Cyber Ninjas, operated by a right-wing-loon supporter of the twice-impeached, lying fool, have been poring over 2.1 million ballots and 400 voting machines from the November election that saw the red state swing to blue with winners President Joe Biden and Sen. Mark Kelly.
The audit cannot overturn the results of the election, although twice-impeached moron has touted he believes it will show "massive" election fraud, and Fann has insisted that the audit is meant to restore trust in the system and influence potential changes to the law. Meanwhile, Democrats, including Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, and many Republicans have criticized the audit and pointed out that the results from two previous audits, conducted for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, showed no irregularities in the county's 2020 election.
Over the weekend the “audit team” released a news story that Maricopa County officials deleted the enter county voter database sending the loser into a orgasmic frenzy saying the “proof” was found and that he won he election. On Monday the “audit team” dismissed he entire thing by saying, “we have the database.” – DUH.
