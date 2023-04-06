Editor: Could one of our Trump-loving letter writers please explain something to this ignorant, brainwashed Democrat? If Joe Biden were suspected of swatting his dog across the nose for making a mess on the carpet you and Fox News would go crazy. Animal Abuser.
Probably a wife beater. Pedophile in the making. Etc. However, when our former President almost certainly had an affair with a porns tar, while married to his fourth wife, you cry foul. I’m sorry.
I just don’t understand how seemingly good folks, who claim to be good Christians, Jews, etc. can justify his behavior. Donald Trump is not a good man. Or a good Christian. Or a good husband. I know that there are a lot of good conservative Republicans out there you could rally around. Why this guy? And why would a guy who claims to be worth somewhere around $10 Billion ask you send him money. Even if he is only worth one or two billion that still is a huge amount of money. He should be embarrassed to take your donations. Shouldn’t he? If someone could answer the above questions without the usual Fox News adjectives and adverbs I would appreciate it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.