Editor: Could one of our Trump-loving letter writers please explain something to this ignorant, brainwashed Democrat? If Joe Biden were suspected of swatting his dog across the nose for making a mess on the carpet you and Fox News would go crazy. Animal Abuser.

Probably a wife beater. Pedophile in the making. Etc. However, when our former President almost certainly had an affair with a porns tar, while married to his fourth wife, you cry foul. I’m sorry.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.