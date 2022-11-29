Get back to civility
Editor: Richard Kerber’s letter of Friday the 25th is filled to the brim with misinformation. But there is one point that I really need to rebut. I am not filled with hate over the last election and the Republicans taking control of the House in Washington. If you will do some research Mr. Kerber you would find that our government works best when one house is Republican and the other Democrat. I invited Kandi Finfrock to call me and I would help her pack if she felt she needed to leave the now Blue state of Arizona. She did call me and we had a great conversation. First off, she’s staying put. We agreed to disagree and had a few laughs along the way. And, we actually agreed on several items, especially the need for term limits.
