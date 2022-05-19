Editor: I agree whole-heartedly with Wednesday’s editorial concerning the lack of attractive entries to our city along State Route 95.
Trouble is, you failed to point out why the Arizona Department of Transportation has not done more to improve the looks of it’s highway. It isn’t ADOT’s fault.
It is because, for decades, we have had such lousy representation at the State Capitol. Our state representatives and senators have been more concerned with pushing right wing agendas than serving their constituents.
Not that I am letting my fellow Dems off the hook. There just haven’t been any elected from this area. And I don’t know if they would do any better.
The only exception in recent memory has been Representative Leo Biasiuccci of Lake Havasu City. He actually seems to care about us!
Drive around the Phoenix area a bit and you will see nicely landscaped state highways. It was probably 20 years after our highway 95 opened before they got around to doing some landscaping. And then ADOT conned the city into taking over maintenance.
I assume that all those plants are being watered with reclaimed water. At least I hope so. But we pay for City crews to spend hundreds of hours each years trimming, repairing leaks and general cleanup.
State highways around Phoenix are landscaped with cactus and rock for the most part. Low maintenance.
The answer? Term limits would sure help.
As a political science major in college I was against term limits. I felt we would be losing too many good folks on both sides of the aisle. But in the past 10 - 15 years or so I have changed my mind.
The current political climate screams for term limits for both Republicans and Democrats. We need to clean house every few years.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.