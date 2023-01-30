Editor: Have our City Council and staff been listening to themselves lately? First, a bit late but better late than never, they acknowledge that there is a water crisis in the West.
Then they mandate increased density in the downtown area! What? In my 40 years of selling real estate I have never heard of a city mandating increasing density. Yes, many cities have allowed it in certain instances but I am not aware of a city demanding that to get a building permit you have to build more units than the original zoning allows.
Now to be fair, I believe that we use less water per capita than average and cutting our gallons used will be tough. The steps the City is taking will not amount to a huge saving of water but something is better than nothing. But to encourage higher density in housing does not set a good a good example.
And did I miss residents asking for higher density housing, along with more traffic congestion. Fewer parking spaces and more demand on our already stressed infrastructure?
I will give Council and staff a pat on the back for the road project they approved. It is much needed. If they want to do something that just about everyone will love, stop the chip seal program. Bank the money for a couple of years and start a yearly program of replacing old water and sewer lines and repaving roadways. It has to be done. And now is cheaper than later.
