Editor: Have our City Council and staff been listening to themselves lately? First, a bit late but better late than never, they acknowledge that there is a water crisis in the West.

Then they mandate increased density in the downtown area! What? In my 40 years of selling real estate I have never heard of a city mandating increasing density. Yes, many cities have allowed it in certain instances but I am not aware of a city demanding that to get a building permit you have to build more units than the original zoning allows.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.