Editor: The government banning books it does not like. The government trying to diminish the voting rights of certain minorities. The government punishing businesses for speaking out against certain policies.
Thank you for reading!
Editor: The government banning books it does not like. The government trying to diminish the voting rights of certain minorities. The government punishing businesses for speaking out against certain policies.
An organized attempt to take over capital buildings. People inside and outside the government trying to overthrow the will of the people in elections nationwide. Branding those who disagree with you as traitors. Does any of this sound familiar? It should. Think back nearly 100 years. To Germany. To those on the far right. Please think about who you are following and what they are trying to do. This is how it began.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
