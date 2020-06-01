Editor: Nobody wants to pay more in taxes. I certainly don’t. Most of us want better police and fire protection. Better schools. Better roads. I think the way to accomplish those goals is to raise the sales tax and start a gas tax. Those on the lower end of the pay scale would not pay much more since they spend the majority of their money on rent and food. They also tend to drive less. Better schools would bring better, higher paying jobs to town which would then mean that more money is being spent on taxable goods. Having free community college would attract businesses looking for a well educated workforce. Better maintained streets would cut down on their maintenance. Our chip sealed roads look like they are one step away from being dirt roads. Not a good impression for someone looking to relocated a business here. Since our economy is tourist based, higher sales and bed taxes would get the out of towners to help shoulder the burden. If we had no tourists we wouldn’t need as many police or fire personnel. I am retired and have to watch what I spend. I worry about what kind of jobs my grandkids will be able to find if they want to stay here. Do I want to pay more in taxes? No. But paying a little bit more would be a great investment.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
