Editor: After reading about Republicans efforts to “Scrub Voter Lists.” Re-run elections if the proper candidates are not elected. Not prosecute elected officials who break the law. Etc. Etc. Etc. I may have a better idea. Let’s just ban all political parties who are not Republican. Instead of having to register to vote you will get a ballot only if the officials at the polls approve of your skin color and the accent of your voice. Also your choice of religion. The type of vehicle you drive. (Pickups are OK. Volvos are proof that you are some kind of hippie radical.) But if you, as a Republican think that these suggestions are a bit too radical, how about this. Stop nominating nut jobs. Put up candidates who believe in Democracy and All citizens right to vote. Good thing Lincoln, Eisenhower and Goldwater are not alive today. They would be aghast at what has become of their Republican Party.
Jim Rosensweet
(0) comments
