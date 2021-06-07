Editor: Our city looks like crap! I won’t even begin to get into our dirt (chip seal) roads. I’m talking about the hundreds of abandoned cars, RVs and junk parked in front of, along side of and behind homes. And how about all those illegal signs in commercial areas?
When did it become legal to place signs on city rights of way? Banners stuck in holes meant for flags that are flown on holidays. Signs on the highway right of way. I haven’t measured but I am sure there are signs that are larger than allowed. There are illegal signs with a few blocks of city hall.
Do you mean to tell me that no city official or council member sees them? Couldn’t building inspectors and police just jot down a note and give it to the enforcement folks to act on?
If we had some decent representation in Phoenix maybe the State Route 95 landscaping could get finished.
And while they are at it maybe plants that don’t require water and trimming could be used.
If State Route 95 had been built in Phoenix, the landscaping would have been done before the road was opened, not unfinished 40-plus years later.
The city, the Chamber and businesses spend tons of money attracting people to visit but what do they see when they get here? Junk. Weeds. Washboard streets. And one other thing. We attract tens of thousands of visitors yearly, many in RVs, and yet there is not one dedicated RV parking spot in the city. Not one! Wonder how many folks didn’t stop to eat and shop just because they could not find a place to park their rig? Let’s elect some folks who will begin to take pride in our town.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
