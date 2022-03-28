Dear President Biden. Joe. We need to talk. I voted for you. I like you. You spoke off script and from your heart and gut when you called for regime change in Russia. Then, you allowed some hack in the White House to interpret what you said. You need to fire that guy immediately. I think you said what you mean. Stand up and be a man again. Putin and his cronies have to go.
We should seal Russia off from the rest of the world until they can come up with a government that respects law and order and other nations right to exist in peace. Some say that the average Russian is not to blame. I disagree.
They are allowing this carnage to continue.
Personally, I think we should offer a $100 million reward for anyone willing to take out Putin. Where’s the Mafia when we need them? Think of all the lives that would have been saved is someone had taken out Hitler or Stalin. The U.S. is the biggest, baddest country on Earth. Time to act like it.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
