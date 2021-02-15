Editor: So now the state legislature is turning on their Governor Ducey because they think he has too much power! Now that is funny! For purposes of full disclosure, I’m one of those nasty Dems. They say that the Guv overstepped his authority by ordering the closing of bars, etc. to try and slow the spread of the Covid virus. Forgive me if I think that it is the job of the government to protect its’ citizens. And obviously, the numbers prove that he didn’t go far enough. Arizona leads the country in infections per capita. Allowing the legislature to have more of say in how emergencies are handled is a recipe for disaster. Remember folks. A Camel is a thoroughbred designed by a committee.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
