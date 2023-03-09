Editor: So let me make sure I understand. I am not allowed to bring a gun into the Arizona State Legislature and I assume other state office buildings either. I can’t bring a weapon into an NRA convention. Or US Capitol buildings.
And only certain authorized service members can carry a weapon on a military base. But by Republicans thinking in Arizona, it is OK to bring a loaded gun on to school grounds. I guess our children and grandchildren are expendable but our Legislators are too valuable to risk their lives.
