Editor: I got a kick out of the recent letter from the gal who is fearing the loss of Republican representation in Congress and in Phoenix. She feels that the state should be redistricted so that her party gets the majority of seats. Excuse me, but that is not how it is supposed to work. Ideally, Arizona should have one Red and one Blue Senator. The state is now a “Purple” state, meaning that it is pretty much split down the middle in party affiliation. If a state is heavily Republican it’s representation should reflect that. Same with us Dems. But to use maps to change the outcome of elections to your way of thinking is not what a Representative Democracy should be like. I know that the following won’t happen, but we need Constitutional changes to make the U.S. more of a Democracy. As it stands, one person, in a minority party, can stop the Congress from doing its’ job. Think Mitch McConnell. He has the power to kill any legislation without discussion. That needs to change. It is un-American. And before you on the right begin to hyper-ventilate, think about what your life would be like if the Dems had a larger majority in the Senate. I think my Party would do the same as yours is now doing. Personally, I don’t trust any of us to be entirely fair when we are in the majority. That’s what the Founding Fathers had in mind when they wrote the Constitution. They were afraid of putting too much power in any one person’s or party’s hands. And now, instead of working to grow the party, Republicans are trying their best to have minority rule.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
[283 words]
