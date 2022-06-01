Editor: I am trying to figure out why our City Fathers and Mothers feel that there is a need for more density, people, in the downtown area of the city. Is it because we have too much water available so we need to use more? In spite of the drought? Maybe it is because they think there are too many empty parking spaces? Or maybe there are not enough boats on the lake on the weekends? Could it be that air quality sensors show not enough exhaust fumes in the air and we need to catch up to Phoenix and L.A.? Maybe our streets aren’t congested enough on busy weekends? Not enough revenue from the sale of beer? Could be that too many people have lake views that need to be blocked. I don’t know. But I would sure like to hear a rational explanation of why developers will need to build higher and denser.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
