Editor: A few observations. According to figures from the city in a recent edition of the newspaper: It appears that our local bus service is getting off to a very slow start.
I predict that it will be scrapped within a couple of years.
The city should have come up with a program to subsidize our local dial-a-ride services instead. It would have provided door to door service without the high cost of getting city bus service up and running.
To those blaming President Biden for the outrageous cost of gas. How about blaming the U.S. oil companies who are raking in the cash and hardly paying any taxes.
And I’ll just bet that some of you who are bitterly complaining about the high prices at the pump will still be taking your 6 mile per gallon motorhomes on a trip this summer.
Dis electric cars and trucks all you want but they are the future. For some, the future is hard to accept.
And finally, are we going to sit still while Arizona continues to sit at the bottom of pile when it comes to educating our kids? We need to do the following. Pay teachers more.
Extend the school year by at least 30 days. Get rid of the week long Spring and Fall breaks. Get rid of the day and a half off every month for parent conferences and teacher meetings. Do those at night.
The kids are in class for less than nine months per year. That is not enough which ought to be obvious by Arizona’s low test scores and number of kids going on to higher education. Make Community College free. Encourage and fund vocational education after high school. College isn’t for everyone.
And finally, after surviving a cool, windy Winter, enjoy our great Spring weather. Summer’s coming!
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
