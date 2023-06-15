Editor: I see that our legislature has passed a bill to allow counties to hand count votes. Yeah, that’s a great way to safeguard elections. So who will do the counting? An equal number of Democrats, Republicans and Independents? Right! In Mohave County I bet you’d have to show your MAGA hat to get hired. No possibility of mischief there. But there is a larger question I have ask those hard working members of the Arizona House and Senate. Why do you keep passing bills you know will be vetoed by our Democrat governor? I think I know the answer. It’s not just to keep your supporters happy is it? I think that it boils down to money. The happier your supporters, the more money they send you. No matter that you are accomplishing nothing. No matter that our educational system is at the bottom of the barrel. All they know how to do is keep the “base” happy and the donations flowing into their pockets. And you wonder why Arizona is almost a Blue state. So what will you do when both the Senate and the House are run by a majority of Democrats and your donations begin to dry up? Of course you’ll yell “rigged elections”. “Conspiracies”. “Fraud”. And just like your fearless leader, the Blonde Bomber, you’ll keep raking in the dough from those unwilling to look at facts. Good luck guys. Your days are numbered.
Jim Rosensweet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.