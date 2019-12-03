Editor: To the person I almost ran over this (Monday) morning. You were walking on Smoketree at 6:45 a.m.. You were walking with the traffic instead of on the sidewalk across the street. You were dressed in black. Your head was down and you had a cell phone in your ear. Luckily I saw you at the last minute or you never would have known what hit you. I was spared the grief that I had killed someone. Think!
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
