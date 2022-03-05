Editor: Here is something that most of us should be able to agree on. State Route 95 through Lake Havasu City is out of control. It is a wonder that there are not more accidents and deaths on that stretch of road. And before you start blaming out of towners, check the license plates. It’s US. Havasuvians. Idiots driving like they are on a NASCAR short track. Maybe they can’t read numbers. It’s 45 and 55. Not 70 and 80. Those red lights are not suggestions. The NO Right Turn on Red means Stop. Don’t make that turn. I suspect most of you are not trying to get to the hospital in order to preform life saving surgery. That special at Walmart will still be there if you take an extra minute. I ride my bike several times a week and usually have to cross the highway two or more times. Even with a green light it is scary. Nearly everyday I see some pea brain blasting thru a red light. This morning it was a cement truck! And it wasn’t even close. The light was not yellow when he went thru it. It was bright red. Imagine what would have happened if he had t-boned a loaded school bus. My suggestion? A combined operation between the law enforcement agencies of the City, County and State. Place marked and un-marked cars every few hundred yards for a week or two. And don’t announce it beforehand. I know they are all short handed and have tight budgets but think of all the cash that would be rolling in from the tickets. And it will save lives. Sounds like a pretty good investment to me.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
[282 words]
(0) comments
