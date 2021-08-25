Editor: Since we incorporated Lake Havasu City in 1978, the positions of mayor and councilmember have been non-political. And though I am sure all past elected officials have been a member of one party or another, they pretty much kept their politics out of City Hall. Until now.
Mayor Sheehy not only attended the extreme right wing rally to overthrow our duly elected government, he spoke at the event. True, his speech as covered by this newspaper, concerned City matters, he should not have been there. And while I support his First Amendment right to do so, it was a poor decision on his part and will cost him my vote and hopefully many others. The only reason I can think of to justify his appearance at this rally would be to get support to run for higher office. Poor decision, Mr. Mayor.
I did not know that you were a far right wing nut and would not have cared if you had stayed in the closet and continued to do the job of leading Havasu. Now I do care and will never vote for you again.
Getting Kelli Ward’s endorsement is not something to be proud of. And one more thought: Did you see the dethroned El Duce (Google it if the reference eludes you) get booed the other night at a rally to raise money for his legal defense and dying empire? He really blew it. He stupidly suggested that his supporters get the vaccine! Wow! Don, really?
The next thing you know he’ll be taking credit for the fast development and production of the vaccine...like he should. What will the Trumpers do with that tidbit of truth? It will probably fry their brains.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
(3) comments
OMG!
I agree!!!
Jim - [thumbup] Well said. [thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.