Editor: To the members of our City Council. You now have the opportunity to make the same mistake a fourth time. The County wants to sell you a lot on Swanson so you can build a parking lot. $400,000+ ? Really? I sold real estate here in Havasu for 40 years and I have a pretty good idea how appraisals work. This one does not work. Appraisers rely on figures from past sales among other things. They always have a problem when sales slow and asking prices drop.
But the County has to go by that figure so be it. First you bought a large parcel on Mesquite and built a parking lot and small playground. By the way, you forgot that state law requires restrooms where there is a water feature so now we have those lovely portable restrooms. Neither the parking lot nor the playground gets much use and comes nowhere near justifying the cost to build and maintain. Next, in my humble opinion, you overpaid for the lot on Querio and McCulloch to be a park and small business center. Again, in my opinion, the best use of this large parcel would be a park and parking lot. And third, you bought the former Havasu Fitness building for $3 million. Again, it is my humble tho experienced opinion that you overpaid for the property without properly considering how much it is going to cost to develop into a usable City Courthouse. Now to the lot of Swanson. Who is going to use it? ASU students? Maybe. But they have plenty of land to develop into parking on their campus. Please, do us all a favor, save a bunch of city cash and forget buying any more land. How about using that $500,000 or more for road improvement. Now that is needed.
