Editor: Maybe someone could explain to me why police officers continue to risk their lives. Risk injury to themselves. Risk going to jail. Risk ending their careers and risk killing another human being trying to arrest someone over a minor incident. A couple of years ago a man was roused by officers while sleeping in his car. For whatever reason that man fought the officers, tried to flee and was killed. Why didn’t the officers just let him run? They had his car and his wallet. He was not accused of any crime other than sleeping in his car. If they had wanted to arrest him they could have just picked him up at his house. People have been killed for stealing a 6-pack from a convenience store. Instead of killing the suspect and risking a bad outcome for the officers, why didn’t they just back off. Try and cool off the situation or just let him run. They could pick the suspect up at a later time. Unless a violent crime has been committed. Or if the suspect was armed officers should just back off. They generally know who these suspects are and can get them in cuffs at a later date without risking their own lives and careers. This is not my idea. It is policy in some areas now and I expect that you will see more police departments adopting this policy in the future.
Jim Rosensweet
