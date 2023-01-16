Editor: So our “crack” team of State Legislators is trying to restrict who gets to vote. As far as Mohave County is concerned, I am all for it. Since Mohave County is heavily Republican you’ll be removing more Republicans from the voting rolls than Democrats. Good thinking guys! Here’s an idea. Instead of trying to skew elections in your favor by legislation instead of earning your seat why don’t you put more effort into things we need. Like better roads. Yeah, I read that Highway 95 is going to be repaved one of these days but I will believe it when I see it. How about better health care in the County? Tried getting into seeing a doctor, especially a specialist like a heart doctor? Good luck. And have you looked at where Mohave County and Arizona are ranked as to the quality of our educational system? Aren’t you at least a little bit embarrassed by our dismal ranking? How about doing the peoples work instead of pursuing your political agenda?
Jim Rosensweet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.