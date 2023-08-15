Editor: To all my MAGA friends out there, I have just two words for you: Prove it. Sixty-plus lawsuits later there is still not one shred of evidence that the 2020 election was fixed. Personally I don’t think we Democrats are smart enough to rig a nationwide election and get away with it. So prove it. President Joe and son Hunter took millions in bribes. Prove it. Still no evidence. No hard facts. Even Comer and Jordan have admitted as such. But that’s not stopping them. If such proof existed that the president took bribes I would be calling for his resignation. Since I truly believe that a strong, two party system is best for the country I have a suggestion for Republicans. How about discussing climate change? I don’t expect you to admit that it may be caused or at least helped along by people; this summer’s heat wave and numerous storms ought to get some of your attention, especially since it seems to be affecting red states more than most. Or how about doing something about our lousy road system? The electrical grid that is on the verge of failing? Or maybe do something for our homeless veterans? That is a national scandal. Maybe you ought to talk about doing something about our children’s failing educational system. Banning books and thinking won’t help. If you don’t want to get slaughtered at the polls next year, turn the page and move on. If you can’t get away from all the lies and innuendos, then I say again: Prove it.
Jim Rosensweet
(6) comments
Jim has affirmed that he knows the Biden Cartel is dirty, it’s just the evidence has to be tightened up.
But then again Bidenbots will stand by their criminal enterprise no matter what…
“I have a suggestion for Republicans”. Oh please Jim, Republicans are quite capable of screwing things up without suggestions from dimocrats. Now to this, “how about doing something about our lousy road system? The electrical grid that is on the verge of failing? Or maybe do something for our homeless veterans?” When is dim-Joe going to get started, heck he’s had the last 2.5 years with total control of the Congress for two years. Seems to me that our National Joke got all bogged down with gender affirming “pronouns” and the drug and surgical carving up of confused teens! Now that’s a real National priority, right Jim? One would think that 294 Souls dying each and every day of opioid poisoning would make the priority list, but no, nary a mention from KJP the White House press “LGBTQ+” person. Nope, Joe’s priority is paying off preppy student debt with the tax dollars of working folks who chose not to take out student loans. I could go on but there’s a character limit. [thumbdown][censored][thumbdown][ohmy][sad][angry] Deaton
Oh, Jim... I am truly disappointed in your comment, "I have just two words for you: Prove it" and " Personally I don’t think we Democrats are smart enough to rig a nationwide election and get away with it".
I'm not sure if you're only referring to your intellect or the collective intelligence as a whole of the Democratic party.
But, I think you are mistaken by this remark you claim.
And by me saying this I would like to reference a Quote from Senator Chuck Schumer from the state of New York...
“Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,”
Schumer told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in response to the president-elect challenging allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election.
This Man has been in the Senate since 1999, I'm thinking he knows what he's talking about!
And since you feel intellectually inferior as a Democrat, this is the day Donald Trump became Democrat enemy no. 1 for questioning Russian interference that Hillary Clinton created.
I think most climate deniers might climb on board if China, India, etc. were forced to comply with the standards and regulations we have to follow.
Please do not use the "Developing Nation" excuse.
I'll pass on this Summer's heatwave, at least in Havasu, it hasn't been that hot!
Finally, You are correct about our National Scandal. You might want to send letters to your President Joseph Biden, Alejandro Mayorkas, and Pete Buttigieg, maybe they can help!
Jim you still drinking the kool-aid. The election was rigged but because of states illegally changing their election rules under the cover of covid they got away with it. As for the demorats not smart enough give me a break. They are amongst the most corrupt people on earth. Biden and his crime family will be brought to justice as time is on our side. On this sham climate change BS you should do a little research on a subject that has gotten almost no press time. Back in Jan. of 2020 there was a massive volcano that erupted underwater in the Pacific ocean that sent massive amounts of water up into the stratosphere. Google this it's an interesting read. As far as your other comments about the republicans not doing enough for our country that is a factual lie. Not long ago this country was going in the right direction under republican leadership but the left couldn't stand it and pulled out all stops to end Trumps presidency. So look where we are today. Energy poor. cost of living out of sight, begging our enemies to produce more oil, open borders that have put a massive strain on our resources, giving Ukraine billions of our tax dollars with no accountability. A moron in the WH that can't stay off vacations and has no comment about the historic fires and loss of life in Hawaii. And he never made it to Ohio after the train derailment like he said he would. Also can't leave out the disastrous pullout of Afghanistan. We don't have to prove anything to you. Lets Go Brandon
Politicians are crooked ,liars, thieves, do not care ,do nothing but make things worse look at the new world we live in!
Indeed! Prove it! Well said, Jim!
