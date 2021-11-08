Editor: OK. Time to move on from the 2020 election. I’m not going to change your minds and you are not going to change mine. Let’s talk about the growing problem of red light runners right here at home. Almost daily I see motorists speeding through red lights, mainly on Lake Havasu Avenue and State Route 95.
I’m not talking about those who enter an intersection while the light is still yellow. It happens. We’ve all done it. Including me. I am talking about those who just flat ignore the red light. I have seen drivers come to a stop. Look both ways and then go! Through the red light. Not yellow. Red. These idiots think the rules don’t apply to them. Their egos are larger than their brains.
I would ask that the Police Department, Sheriff’s Office and State Highway Patrol to make a concerted, organized effort to crack down on red light runners. How about a one month operation placing officers at major intersections and nailing these clowns. Then I would publish the names of those caught and ticketed on the front page of this newspaper as a warning to others.
This paper could also do some stories about the number of deaths and injuries caused by red light runners and the fines they have to pay when caught. Almost everyday it seems someone is killed in Phoenix due to brainless red light runners. We’ve been lucky so far. Let’s not push our luck. Let’s get these guys off the road.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
