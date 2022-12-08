Editor: I guess I need to answer Nancie Echeverria’s letter of Thursday. She says I need to “grow up”. Why? She also said that it is obvious that I like Joe Biden. Yes I do. But I have also said that I hope he does not run again in 24. As to seeing ultrasounds of unborn babies, I’ve seen four of them. I do not like abortion. But I do not think that the government should make decisions about anyone’s health care based on religious beliefs or political views. And as for those who believe that the last few elections were rigged, isn’t it curious that Paul Gosar ran unopposed? Hmmmm. What’s going on with that? And isn’t it funny that only when Democrats win that elections are stolen but not when Republicans win? Be honest. In the last election Republicans picked some pretty poor candidates. Face it Nancie, it was Republicans who elected Katie Hobbs as our next Governor. By choosing not to vote or voting for Katie Hobbs because they could not stomach Lake they did what they thought best for Arizona. Same goes for Walker in Georgia and Trump. And so my advice to you Nancie is to relax. Get over it and put some of your energy into something positive. And if you want Republicans to win elections, put up better candidates.
Jim Rosensweet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.