I don’t believe that those so-called rioters who tried to take over the Capital were Republicans and/or Trump loyalists. Just like those who went on rampages in Seattle and other cities in the name of Black Lives Matter, they were just a bunch of worthless bums and losers looking to get a few minutes of power and fame. It would be interesting if you could poll both groups.
Bet you’d find that few were registered to vote. For four years Donald Trump helped to build the rage in those who went crazy on Jan. 6. If, at the height of the riot he had gone on TV and Twitter telling them to stop they would have ignored him. It was too late.
These idiots were bent on having some “fun” trashing the seat of our government. Guaranteed, not one of them or the BLM rioters thought to themselves, “Gee, I could get 20 years for this!” Let’s not glamourize either group. They are not patriots. They are not concerned with equality or justice or fair elections or supporting their President. They were just out for a “good time” of burning and looting and the chance to to sit in the Speaker’s chair. I hope they all get what they deserve. Years of free room and board, courtesy of the federal prison system.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
(1) comment
If you look at the video released by the New Yorker you will find that those idiots were operating under order from Typhoid Donnie as many of them said over and over and over again.
