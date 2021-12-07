Editor: I see the hospital is dropping its requirement that staff have the covid shots. So, what is next? Requiring masks in the operating room is now just a suggestion? Will it be up to the individual when they show up for work? Will patients go to the hospital for a broken leg and come out with a deadly disease? Maybe they should drop the requirement that doctors and nurses show proof that they are qualified to do what they do. Let’s just take them at their word that they went to medical school and graduated. If I were a doctor I would refuse to work with people who refuse to get the vaccine. By allowing this to go on the hospital is risking the lives they are supposed to be saving. If I went to the hospital and came out with covid I would sue the hospital and the doctors who allow this to go on. If you want to risk your own life on some stupid idea that it is your right not to get a shot, I guess that is your decision. But you do not have the right to risk my life. If it were up to me, I would give all staff until tomorrow at noon to get their shot or be fired immediately with no hope of ever getting your job back.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
[227 words]
