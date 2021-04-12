Editor: I am a senior citizen who rides a bike around town several days a week. To those who rent or buy those electric bikes: You need to have a loud horn or bell to warn others that you are coming up from behind. More than once I’ve been nearly scared off my seat by a bike rider sailing past me at several times the speed I can do by pedaling. And these powered bikes need to be banned from the bike trail on the Island. They go too fast and seem to be ridden by folks close to my age, who have not ridden a bike in many years. I’ve see several near misses. Running down a pedestrian would end up with both an injured rider and walker. Twenty-five miles per hour is way too fast for you to share the trail with a walker. Before we have a serious accident the city needs to come up with new rules of the road.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
