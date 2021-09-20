Editor: I feel I need to rely to Linda Binder’s comments to me. First off, I respect your thoughtful opinion that I was wrong to criticize the Mayor. Heck, I even voted for you more than once even though I disagreed with your politics. I know you to be an intelligent, honest person who cares for our community. That being said, I have no problem with the Mayor or any member of the City Council speaking to any legitimate Republican or Democratic group. It’s good they get out in the public to let is know what is going on in the community. I do have a big problem with them being associated with a group that cannot accept that we have a duly elected President and calls for the overthrow of the government by any means, including violence.
On a different subject. I see that our so called Allies like France are unhappy that we pulled out of Afghanistan after 20 years of carrying the load. If it means so much to you why didn’t you guys send in more of your troops? We gave and gave. Maybe it was your turn. And to those to say that those 20 years were a waste of blood and money, may I point out that in those years the United States was not attacked by a foreign terrorist group. I’d say, Mission Accomplished and welcome home to our troops. You did a heck of a job. Thank you for your service.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
