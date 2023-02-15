Editor: To D. Rhodes: Either you misread or I misspelled a word in my last letter about police policies in regards to the recent killings of unarmed citizens.
I did not mean that armed suspects should be let go. I meant to say that unarmed suspects should not be chased and beaten to death. If someone is pulled over and shows a weapon, police need to do what they must to protect themselves and us. Bad guys need to know that if they pull a gun on a cop they may die. Citizens also need to know that if they are ordered to stop by a policeman that they need to obey. If it means exiting your car and lying on the ground that it is safer to do so. It is obvious that many police forces need to do a better job recruiting, hiring and training officers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.