Editor: It’s the end of Democracy as we know it! The new President is going to send troops to take away our guns! He and his Congress will pass laws that will take away our freedoms!
Oh wait. That’s what we said about President Obama.
Well anyway, march in the streets with automatic weapons at ready.
Send money to groups that will protect us from this scourge. And hey, don’t bother asking where all that cash is going. These guys are trustworthy. Right?
And another thing. Wearing masks is unconstitutional. It’s right there in the Constitution. Well, it’s there somewhere cuz I heard it on cable news so I know it’s the truth.
During WWII over 416,000 soldiers died in just under four years. At the rate covid is killing us we’ll hit that mark in less that two years.
And during the war our parents had to endure food rationing. Gas rationing. Blackouts.
The draft and much, much more.
Some of the laws enacted to win that war were probably unconstitutional but were there mass protests?
Our parents new we were at war and what needed to be done to win that war.
Well, folks. We are at war now but the enemy is invisible. You can die from someone else’s breath. You could kill a loved one or a stranger by just being near them. Is it really such a sacrifice to wear a simple mask when entering a public building?
Our forefathers gave their lives to keep us safe. So I will wear a mask and stay away from crowds to do my small part to beat this enemy.
I’ll get a vaccine shot too. It is the least I can do as an American.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
