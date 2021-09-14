Editor: I read with great dismay the Editorial in Sunday’s paper. In my humble opinion the vaccine mandate is long overdue. When former President Trump virtually shut down the country to try and stop the spread of Covid 19 the Right didn’t go crazy. Businesses shut down by the tens of thousands. Unemployment soared. The economy crashed. And Republican governors cooperated and supported their President. If Trump were still in office, Proud Boys would be first in line to get the shots claiming it was the patriotic thing to do. But with Joe Biden in office, Republicans claim it is a matter of personnel choice. No it is not. It is a matter of national security. It is about caring for your families, community and nation. If you think that a mandate is so horrible, check on the restrictions placed on all Americans during World War II. Or following the 9-11 attacks on our Country. There is one reason and one reason only why Republican Governors like our own Ducey are fighting the vaccine mandate. One reason. They fear losing the Right Wing vote. Keeping their jobs and keeping the donations rolling in are more important to them than your life. Nearly 700,000 Americans are dead from Covid 19. That’s way more than all of the American deaths in our foreign wars. Almost 700,000 deaths in less than 2 years! Not only do I support the mandate to get a shot, I think there should be harsh penalties for those who refuse to get vaccinated. Those of you who don’t get the shot are killing Americans by the thousands every day. Be a Patriot. Protect your family. Get the damn shot!
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
Jim - Very well said and to carry it one step further - If a non-vaccinated person shows up at a hospital they should be given a package of ivermectin and sent home.
