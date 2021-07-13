Editor: Our friend Mr. Barber seems to think that anyone who voted for Joe Biden is some kind of Commie Pinko, Socialist America hater.
Sorry Fred. That’s not the way democracy works. You support your your guy or gal. Vote for him or her. And if you lose, move on to the next election and try and do better or find a better candidate next time. That’s democracy. And a question for all you who think the election was stolen. Do you really think that a responsible President would or should leave office if he had PROOF that the election was stolen? I can’t imagine Trump leaving office if there was evidence.
There is none. Not one scintilla (whatever a scintilla is). Not a shred of evidence.
Not even a hint of evidence. I don’t ask you to like, support or agree with our President. I didn’t Trump. But he was our President and I had to accept that fact. Time for you to do the same.
My two sons in the Navy called him their Commander in Chief. I called him President Trump as much as I didn’t like the sound of that.
Until you can come up with hard evidence that you can take to court, stop with the childish name calling. I am an American. And proud of it.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
(6) comments
I don't think everyone that voted for Biden is a "pinko commi", what I think is they got sold a bill of goods, and the ultra left is now running the Country. Words like "trojan horse", "bait and switch" all come to mind. It only takes a good look around at the state of the Union, and you can see that ultra left is well on it's way to taking over the Country. I am not a Biden fan, never have been. Of all the Candidates that the Dems had, this is their guy??? Seriously? An old, political squatter?? The Country is in a mess, from the left and the Right. Financial influence, dark money, soul bartering is running this country. We the people, need to take our country back from the political mafia. All of this, and still would not live anywhere else. At least we are still able to protest, even though the left thinks the rights protests compare to 9/11. Let's take a look at Cubans. This Administration has told Cubans not to make the long and dangerous trip to get to the US, that they would be returned to Cuba, yet, our border is like termites headed to a woodshed. Come one, come all. All I can do is scratch my head. Is it because they agree with the Cuban Government, or is it because they are just blind. Either way, close the border, and help free Cuba!!!
[thumbdown][yawn][thumbdown]
yup - [thumbdown][ban][thumbdown]
Jim you mean to tell us that you weren't cheering on the 4 yr. Russia collusion narrative your party was claiming. Having no evidence didn't stop them now did it. There was numerous suspicious occurrences during this last election that were covered up by the covid scare. Right now in Texas there is an investigation going on that involves someone from Shelia Jackson Lees staff involving voter fraud. You know her she is a loud mouth demorat who is dumb as a rock just like your guy Biden. So we are to just roll over because you and your dem pals say we should. Your party never excepted President Trump as a legitimate President and went after him like rabid dogs. Any sane normal person can see that the career corrupt brain dead Biden did not get 80 million votes. The guy is a time bomb that needs to be constantly monitored by his wife and handlers. Suppose you clue us all in on what he and his people have done that is so great for our country in his first 6 months. Opening up the border, putting people out of work, causing gas prices to go up. Signing off on the Russia pipeline to Europe after shutting ours down. Now they are pursuing damage control over defunding the police by claiming that it was really the republicans behind it. They never said anything negative about the BLM and Antifa rioting, looting and burning, why do you think that is. So Jim lets here it, what is so great about your guy I am waiting. And don't say that he is not Trump. Biden couldn't walk in Trumps shoes.
jojo - [thumbdown][spam][offtopic][censored][ban][thumbdown]
Jim - [thumbup][beam][thumbup]
