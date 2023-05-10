Editor: As a frequent bike rider around town I could not agree more with Wednesdays editorial calling for more bike lanes.
Some years ago I approached the Parks Department about building hiking and biking trails throughout Havasu.
I was surprised to learn that the Arizona Department of Transportation had already done an extensive study and I was given a copy.
It included everything that would be needed to begin building a network of trails connecting the entire city. Maps, diagrams and several suggestions as to the types of materials needed.
To get the project moving it was suggested that I fill a vacancy on the Parks Board which I did.
Then it was suggested that we create a subcommittee to study the building of the trails which we did.
After several meetings it became clear that the City, and especially one employee in particular had no interest in the project. My time on the Parks Board and Trails subcommittee was to be the most frustrating volunteer work I had ever done and after several years of getting nowhere I resigned.
Although the Havasu Trail System would be a huge asset to the City I am a realist and know that it will not be built in my lifetime. However, if the City has any interest in making biking safer I do have one suggestion. Increase your traffic patrols.
The number of speeding, red light running, stop sign ignoring and generally unsafe driving is out of control and getting worse. And don’t blame Snowbirds and Californians. As Pogo said, “I have seen the enemy and it is us.”
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
