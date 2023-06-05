Editor: I just have to comment on the story in Sunday’s paper about all the theme parks you can visit in California. I’m sure that most enjoy them although they are crowded and horribly expensive. But may I suggest an alternative? How about taking the family to some of the most fantastic places on planet Earth?

I am speaking about the many National Parks scattered around the West. Just an easy day drive from Havasu are the Grand Canyon, both North and South rims. Bryce Canyon. Zion Canyon. And others. Yes, they are a bit crowded this time of year but they are a heck of a lot cheaper than a theme park.

