Editor: I just have to comment on the story in Sunday’s paper about all the theme parks you can visit in California. I’m sure that most enjoy them although they are crowded and horribly expensive. But may I suggest an alternative? How about taking the family to some of the most fantastic places on planet Earth?
I am speaking about the many National Parks scattered around the West. Just an easy day drive from Havasu are the Grand Canyon, both North and South rims. Bryce Canyon. Zion Canyon. And others. Yes, they are a bit crowded this time of year but they are a heck of a lot cheaper than a theme park.
All offer nature at its best and you can take easy hikes to get away from the crowds.
At the Grand Canyon hike just 15 minutes down the Bright Angel Trail and see a whole new perspective of the Canyon.
And remember, the South rim of the Canyon is at a cool 7,500’ elevation. Don’t go further as you go down it warms up. Save that for the Fall. It always amazes me how many folks I have talked to, who have lived here for many years but have never been to the Grand Canyon. You can even make it a day trip. At Bryce Canyon walk part of the rim train and drive the road thru the park.
At Zion, walk the paved trail to the Virgin River. For some real fun, get your feet wet and hike a bit up the river. You’ll be amazed at the scenery and your kids will have a lifetime of memories. What are you waiting for?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.