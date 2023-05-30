Editor: To those folks who believe that Democrats are out to destroy America, I took my hat off and looked in a mirror. Still don’t see any horns. I don’t fly a flag with four-letter swear words. Just the American flag on holidays. Two of my sons served more that 20 years each in the US Navy and I could not have been more proud of them. I don’t watch so called “news networks” that push conspiracy theories that they privately admit are B.S. just to get ratings. I don’t send money to supposedly rich bleach blondes to help pay their huge legal bills to help keep them out of jail. Do you want to know what is really wrong with America? It is you. You who think that it is ok to try and overthrow the government because you lost an election. You who swallow hook, line and sinker everything you are told by someone who keeps changing his or her story to fit the moment. You who go into rapture listening to harangues from people making millions off of brainwashing you. I almost pity you because one of these days you will wake up and realize that you have been had. Do I support President Biden 100%? Absolutely not. But I don’t fly “F...” Trump flags either. I like to joke that I have a lot of class but most of it is low. But not that low. Wake up. Regain consciousness and enjoy the sunshine. This too shall pass.
Jim Rosensweet
(0) comments
