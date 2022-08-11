Editor: Some things I hope I live long enough to see: Meaningful and accurate financial disclosures for all candidates running for Federal and State offices in the primaries. I want to know who is paying them. Term limits for Congress. Four terms for the House and two for the Senate. Same thing for the Arizona legislature. A nationwide Primary Day on the Second Tuesday of September. Again for both state and national offices. On line voting. It’s coming...deal with it.
President Biden to announce that he is not running for reelection in 2024. I am a Democrat and really like Joe but this would free him up to really get some stuff done and it is time for him to retire. I hesitate to vote for someone older than me!
