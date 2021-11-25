Editor: In regards to the Rittenhouse not guilty verdict: First off, I believe that he was at the scene of the protest hoping to use his automatic weapon. Why else does one carry such a firearm but to shoot others. If you are just worried about your own safety, why not carry a pistol? More accurate. Easier to conceal and use. But like all those praising the verdict, offering him jobs, money and fame, I did not watch every minute of the trial. I did not pore over the evidence or watch the videos several times. I have not read the judge’s instructions on what constitutes self defense.
What I do know is that juries usually rise to the occasion and do the right thing. Mr. Rittenhouse’s 15 minutes of fame will go on for several more days and then he will be forgotten. But if he is smart he will bank the cash he is going to make off of this and use it to build himself a future.
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
Kyle was there to protect his friend's and family's property. The police were told not to do so. You comprehendo, Jim? Korean-American business owners did the same as Kyle during the Rodney King riots. Good thing he had that weapon because the degenerate "peaceful protesters" outnumbered him. You comprehendo, Jim?
