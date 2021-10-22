Editor: So I am driving home this morning and on CNN Headline News (Yes I am a left-leaning Democrat) comes a person who is going to tell me how to “Enhance My Halloween Experience!” Oh please. I already know how to act silly and beg for chocolate. If I wanted to Enhance my Halloween Experience I’d just keep all the chocolates for myself and the heck with the little brats. Trying to Enhance My Halloween Experience is proof that the Left has gone too far. Tucker Carlson...save us!
Jim Rosensweet
Lake Havasu City
