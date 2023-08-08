Editor: To the many Friends of the Donald. Trump is not being prosecuted for just his speech. If you would just get off of Fox News and “Truth” Social for a few moments you would realize that is not what got him in trouble. Under the protection of Article One of the Constitution you are free to say what you want, even if you really don’t believe it or it is a lie. Yes, we are free to lie except to law enforcement and the Courts and Congress. But you are not free to lie to incite a crime. Urging someone to rob the bank is not protected speech. Urging your supporters to violently overthrow the government is not protected speech. I just watched a segment of MSNBC’s morning show and they played a video which should be viewed by everyone, especially school children. They showed clips of concession speeches by losing Presidential candidates from Nixon to Hillary Clinton and then Trumps speech in November of 2020. Look it up. I don’t expect this letter to change any minds, but if just a few of you Trump supporters will take the time to watch the video I will not have wasted my time writing or your time reading this.
Jim Rosensweet
